Telemus Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 288,748 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,156 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

