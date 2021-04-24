Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

