Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 400 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU opened at $224.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average of $227.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

