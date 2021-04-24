Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $6,188,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 234,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $49,355,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the period.

CHNG stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

