First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Position Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Merchants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Merchants by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

