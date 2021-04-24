Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

UAA stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

