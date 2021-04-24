Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,823.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

