Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $30,642,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $30,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

