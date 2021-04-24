Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 300 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSM opened at $96.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

