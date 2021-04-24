12,000 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vertiv by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 77.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 555,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 242,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

