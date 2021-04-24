V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,930 VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FRAK opened at $104.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86.

