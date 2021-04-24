V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,835 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE opened at $62.94 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

