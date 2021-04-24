Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $130,000 Stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 734,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MNSB stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB).

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.