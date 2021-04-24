Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $225.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $201.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.06. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.