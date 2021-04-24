XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XPO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.17.

XPO stock opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $138.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

