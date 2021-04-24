Mizuho Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $800.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $827.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $718.11 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $713.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

