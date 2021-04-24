Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 19,787 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,129,244.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.14 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

