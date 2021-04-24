MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 32,000 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

