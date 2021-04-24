MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of AWK opened at $159.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

