MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,291,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

