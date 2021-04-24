MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in State Street were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 138.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.