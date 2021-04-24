Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

NYSE AMG opened at $158.14 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

