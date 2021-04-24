Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 83 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

