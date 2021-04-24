Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $56,667,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,443,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.24 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.