4,510 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

