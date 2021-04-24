eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,778,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,326,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,500 shares of company stock worth $24,709,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 58,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

