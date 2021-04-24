Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE PAX opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

