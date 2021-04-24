AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $1,390.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,417.09.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,373.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,225.23. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $982.30 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.7% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.