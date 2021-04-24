PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 2,900 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,404.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$821,061.21.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 35,300 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.44 per share, with a total value of C$227,310.82.

Shares of PTF stock opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$59.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.00.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

