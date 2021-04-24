Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig Purchases 1,000 Shares

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ODC stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

