The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

