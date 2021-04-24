Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

