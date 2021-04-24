Morgan Stanley Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $126.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.56.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. Northern Trust has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.