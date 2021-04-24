Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $492.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,201,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,018,806.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,601,626 shares of company stock worth $28,449,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

