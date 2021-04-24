Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

