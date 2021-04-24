Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $74.12 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.