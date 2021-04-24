Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.