Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $384.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.78. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

