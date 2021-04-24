Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 117,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

