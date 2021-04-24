United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 3%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 8,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,467,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

