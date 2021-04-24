TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $19,317,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.