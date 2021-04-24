State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 242 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.94 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

