Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 6.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $330.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.33. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.