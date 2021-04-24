Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 880 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

