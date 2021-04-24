Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

