Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PGEN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Precigen has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Precigen by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

