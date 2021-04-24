DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

