Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Oracle by 24,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

