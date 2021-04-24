First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

