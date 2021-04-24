Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $507.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.04 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

